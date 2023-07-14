Miyavi: Samurai guitarist and the last of the rock stars

SINGAPORE – Is it haughty to call yourself one of the last rock stars? Perhaps, but samurai guitarist Miyavi embraces the name.

The 41-year-old Japanese guitarist and musician, known for his unique finger-slapping style of playing that has earned him the moniker “samurai” (which refers to members of the warrior caste in Japanese history), is part of a Japanese rock supergroup called The Last Rockstars. Formed in 2022, the quartet includes X Japan’s Yoshiki, L’Arc-en-Ciel’s Hyde and Luna Sea’s Sugizo.

“I was the first one who said yes (to the name). We had some other options, but we were talking about how we were going to make this band like we’re the last rock stars. And I was like, ‘Hey, that’s cool. We should go for it’,” says Miyavi in a video conference call with The Straits Times ahead of his solo gig at Marina Bay Sands on July 22.

Born in Osaka, Miyavi, whose real name is Takamasa Ishihara, is based in Los Angeles. He started his career as part of the visual kei rock band Due le Quartz, which split in 2002, and was part of the short-lived supergroup S.K.I.N with Yoshiki, Sugizo and musician Gackt in 2007.

Visual kei is a Japanese music movement which started in the late 1980s, and is influenced by glam rock and other rock music styles from that period.

“When I’m solo, all the responsibility is on me. Creatively, I can go any way I want, I can experiment. But with a band, there’s always chemistry,” he says in fluent English. “It’s like what Yoshiki said, we’re the Avengers of Japanese rock.”

As the baby of The Last Rockstars (Yoshiki, Sugizo and Hyde are all in their 50s), Miyavi says: “I do feel like they’re my older brothers. But when we’re onstage, we just go crazy.”