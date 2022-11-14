J-rock legends Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi form new band The Last Rockstars

TOKYO – Four of Japan’s biggest rock stars have joined forces to form a new supergroup, The Last Rockstars.

J-rock heavyweights Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi came together to announce the news on Nov 11 at a joint press conference in Tokyo.

The Last Rockstars is led by Yoshiki, 56, the leader and drummer of X Japan, while Hyde, 53, is the lead vocalist of L’Arc-en-Ciel and rock duo Vamps.

Sugizo, 53, is the lead guitarist of Luna Sea and also a member of X Japan.

Miyavi, 41, also known as the “samurai guitarist”, is famous for his finger-slapping style of guitar-playing. He made his Hollywood acting debut in the biographical war film Unbroken (2014), which was produced and directed by American actress Angelina Jolie.

The quartet disclosed that they filmed the teaser videos for their two new songs overnight due to the difficulties in coordinating their respective schedules.

“Although we are busy with our own activities, we are like the Avengers,” Yoshiki said, referring to the assembling of the team of Marvel superheroes.

The two songs – The Last Rockstars and Psycho Love – will be released very soon, they said.

The idea of a supergroup has been brewing among the four members for several years, but it was crystalised during the pandemic when they had more time to communicate with one another through video calls.

The Last Rockstars will be staging four concerts in Tokyo in late January before touring New York and Los Angeles in the United States in February.