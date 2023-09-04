Meet newcomer Lee Han-byeol, the actress behind dark K-drama Mask Girl

LOS ANGELES – Dark crime thriller Mask Girl, the most-watched non-English-language show on Netflix globally the week of Aug 21, is shaping up to be one of the most-talked-about South Korean dramas of the year.

And it is also a Cinderella story for one of the three actresses who play the title role: Newcomer Lee Han-byeol, 31, who beat more than a thousand women to ace the audition.

Two A-listers, South Korean actress Go Hyun-jung (Sandglass, 1995) and K-pop singer Nana, portray the main character at later stages of her life.

But it is Lee who is getting rave reviews for her performance as Kim Mo-mi, a woman who has always been told she is ugly.

So to fulfil a childhood dream of performing on stage, Mo-mi leads a double life – a shy office worker by day and a flirtatious masked live-streamer by night – until a terrible accident alters her fate.

Speaking to The Straits Times and other media over Zoom, Lee says she told only a handful of close relatives and friends she was going to be on Mask Girl, but did not do so in great detail.

“The whole casting process took quite a long time... I only said I was going to be part of a project,” she says through an interpreter.