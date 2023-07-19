Binge-worthy: K-drama King The Land is a fun romcom

King The Land

Netflix

4 stars

In the new K-drama King The Land, which is topping Singapore’s Netflix charts and has been among the streaming platform’s top 10 television series since it premiered on June 17, hotel heir Goo Won (Lee Jun-ho) is locked in an inheritance battle with his half-sister.

He becomes attracted to Cheon Sa-rang (Im Yoon-ah, also known as Yoona), a beautiful woman with a bright smile who works as a concierge in his family’s hotel.

Here are three reasons to tune into the romantic comedy.

1. Second-generation K-pop leads

Cue the nostalgia for millennial fans of K-pop.

King The Land is led by not one but two idols from seminal groups of second-generation K-pop who were active in the early 2010s – Lee of 2PM and Yoona of Girls’ Generation.

The leads have an easy chemistry, whether they are bickering or feeling shy around each other. This is, no doubt, helped by a long industry friendship which saw them collaborate on a steamy dance to the pop song Senorita in 2021.

Both characters are clearly designed to fit the image of the singer-actors as well. Yoona has long been known for her charming smile and Lee has a body built for expensive tailored suits, which he often wears in the series.