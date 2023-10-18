Martin Scorsese on Oscar front runner Killers Of The Flower Moon: Violence on screen serves a purpose

SINGAPORE – Director Martin Scorsese is known for violent crime thrillers.

But he also makes cultural films that portray life in a non-white community, which have nothing to do with the Italian- or Irish-American criminal underworld viewers have become so familiar with.

In Killers Of The Flower Moon – what critics are calling his best in recent times – he combines the violent crime thriller with the cultural study of a people whose values were at odds with the larger community.

He bristles slightly when asked why he thought it was necessary to show the executions of Native Americans by gunshots and explosives.

“You know, the violence isn’t going to go away if you don’t see it,” says the 80-year-old giant of American film-making, who was answering a question from The Straits Times during an online press conference.

“You can sweep it under the rug and say it never happened. But it won’t go away. You have to know what humans are capable of doing,” he adds.

In Scorsese’s acclaimed mob movies like Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995) or The Departed (2006), the ruthlessness of gangsters is left in no doubt. Bodies pile up.

Bearing witness to the historical injustice of the Osage murders is crucial today, he says.