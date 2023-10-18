2024 Oscar race preview: Scorsese, Nolan and Gerwig lead the pack

SINGAPORE – Now that the major film festivals of Sundance, Cannes, Venice and others are over, journalists who have watched the big premieres have started posting their hunches about the films and people poised to make a splash at the 2024 Oscars.

Nominations will be announced on Jan 23, with the Academy Awards ceremony held on March 10.

While most of the Oscar-worthy films – such as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – have screened in Singapore cinemas, and Killers Of The Flower Moon opens on Thursday, a few contenders have yet to be released.

These include the historical biopic Napoleon from Ridley Scott (Nov 23), musical fantasy Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet (Dec 6) and Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro (Dec 20 on Netflix).

Local distributors tend to hold back titles to exploit awards season hype.

From January to March, the musical remake of the 1985 period drama The Color Purple; sports biopic Ferrari, headlined by Adam Driver; and Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy Poor Things, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, should appear in theatres here.

Here are the top contenders shaping up the race so far.

Best Picture and Best Director

1. Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan