Life Listens: New music from Taylor Swift, Taemin, Blink-182, Dick Lee and Brent Faiyaz

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Ace Album: Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift’s ongoing project of re-recording her old albums continues with her fifth LP 1989, originally released in 2014.

It is best remembered as the record that saw the American megastar going full-on pop, leaving behind her country music roots. It also includes some of her biggest hits, including effervescent synth-pop tracks Bad Blood, Blank Space and Shake It Off.

The new renditions are faithful and recreate the originals note for note.

Discerning listeners might make out a few subtle differences – the bass is a little more prominent and her singing voice marginally deeper.