SINGAPORE - Amid the neon lights and thumping dance beats, South Korean entertainers Psy and Rain brought K-pop magic to Marina Bay Sands’ Marquee Nightclub last Saturday night.

One after the other, they took to the stage on the third night of the venue’s fourth-anniversary celebrations. The event was attended by 2,000 partygoers decked out in glow-in-the-dark body paint and necklaces made from bendable glow sticks.