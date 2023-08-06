K-pop girl group NewJeans attracts record crowd at Lollapalooza music festival

UNITED STATES – K-pop fever continues to grip the United States and, this time, it was NewJeans who took centre stage.

The rookie group, which debuted in July 2022, attracted tens of thousands to Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, the first day of the American music festival Lollapalooza.

NewJeans were the first South Korean girl group to play at the festival. It was also their debut performance in the United States.

The quintet performed a set of 12 songs, treating the more than 70,000 spectators to an electrifying 45-minute live show, reported The Korea Times.

The teenage sensations opened the set with Hype Boy, followed by a number of hit songs, such as Cookie, Hurt, OMG and Ditto. They also performed the six songs from their latest EP Get Up.