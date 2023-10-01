Jungkook of BTS sweeps iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 100 different regions

SEOUL – Jungkook of South Korean boy band BTS topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in 100 regions with his second solo single 3D, according to BigHit Music.

The single 3D featuring American rapper-singer Jack Harlow swept iTunes charts in numerous countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Italy, immediately upon its release on Friday.

The instrumental and alternate versions of 3D also reached No. 2 and No. 3 on iTunes’ Top Songs charts in various countries.

The music video for 3D is also thriving by becoming the No. 1 trending video on YouTube in the US and the UK after its release.

The video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube within 15 hours of its release.

The new single is an R&B pop reinterpreted by Jungkook by adding old-school hip-hop from the mid-2000s, featuring repetitive instrumental sounds. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

