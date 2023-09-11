BTS singer V’s album Layover sells over 1.67m copies on debut day, a record for a K-pop soloist

SEOUL – Fans of V have shown their love for the vocalist of K-pop boy band BTS by buying more than a million copies of his first solo album Layover.

According to the South Korean singer’s agency Big Hit Music, Layover sold a staggering 1.67 million copies domestically when it was released last Friday. The achievement broke the previous record for the highest release-day sales by a K-pop solo artiste in South Korea.

BTS now occupy the top three spots in first-week sales for K-pop solo artistes, with V leading the pack, followed by fellow member Jimin’s Face (1.45 million) and Suga’s D-Day (1.28 million).

In addition, Layover dominated iTunes charts across the globe. The Korea Times reported that the album claimed the top spot on iTunes’ Top 100 Albums charts in 65 countries, while its lead single Slow Dancing secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Top 100 Songs charts in 75 countries.

V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, is the final member of the wildly popular septet to drop an official solo record.

The 27-year-old has described Layover as an album that encapsulates his authentic self and a personal reflection on his past, present and future journey as a musician.

