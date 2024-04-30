Jerry Seinfeld performing first comedy show in Singapore thanks to Malaysia’s Ronny Chieng

SINGAPORE – It was US-based Malaysian comic Ronny Chieng who influenced Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Singapore.

The American actor-comedian’s stand-up show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 14 is his first in the Republic and will be his only stop in Asia.

Seinfeld, 70, says in a Zoom call with The Straits Times: “I’ve become good friends with Ronny, who is from Malaysia and performs in Singapore.”

In the course of planning the Australia and New Zealand legs of his current tour, Seinfeld adds that Chieng – a correspondent on American late-night talk show The Daily Show from 2015, who has starred in films like Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) – gave his take on the crowd here.

“He told me I should go to Singapore, and we’d have great audiences and a great show. So I decided to do it,” he says.

In the past, Seinfeld admits the concern that audiences here lacked familiarity with his work had caused him to skip this area.

“Ronny told me I had absolutely nothing to worry about. I have performed in a lot of places – Ireland, Sweden, Finland. Other comedians will always tell you if your show will work there in English,” he says.