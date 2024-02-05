Comedian Trevor Noah returns to Singapore for stand-up comedy show in June

SINGAPORE – South African comedian-host Trevor Noah is taking his Off The Record world tour to The Star Theatre on June 3.

Tickets priced from $108 to $238 are up for grabs via a pre-sale on Feb 8 at noon, for those who register on organiser Now/Live’s mailing list at linktr.ee/nowliveasia before Feb 8 at 11am.

General sales start on Feb 9 at 10am. All tickets are available on Sistic.

The former host of American late-night talk and news satire television programme The Daily Show kicked off his Off The Record tour in January 2023 in Atlanta, United States, before stopping by numerous US cities.

Noah, 39, was last in Singapore in 2019 for his Loud And Clear stand-up comedy show.

He gained recognition after he replaced American comedian Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show in 2015.

He recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan 15. He was also the host of the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb 5 (Singapore time).

Noah published the best-selling autobiography Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood in 2016, which chronicled his years growing up in post-apartheid South Africa as the mixed-race son of a white father and black mother.

His most recent comedy special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I (2023), is available on Netflix.

Book It/Trevor Noah: Off The Record Tour

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: June 3, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $238 go on sale on Feb 9 at 10am via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)