J-pop band Arashi issue statement on earthquake in rare joint move after three-year hiatus

In a rare move since going on hiatus three years ago, J-pop boy band Arashi issued a statement on social media on Jan 9, expressing their condolences and sympathies to those affected by the recent earthquake in Japan and donating a sum of 67.5 million yen (S$620,000).

At least 200 people have died and more than 50 are still unaccounted for after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day.

On Instagram and X, Arashi wrote in Japanese and English: “We heard there are still many people living a difficult life, and having discussed among ourselves if we could help in any way, we decided to make a donation to the affected areas. We pray for the earliest possible restoration to normal life and peace of mind.”

The statement was jointly issued by the five Arashi members – Masaki Aiba, Jun Matsumoto, Kazunari Ninomiya, Satoshi Ohno and Sho Sakurai.

Their record company, Storm Labels, said on its official website the same day: “A total of 67.5 million yen, including all proceeds from the special screening of the movie Arashi Anniversary Tour 5x20 Film: Record Of Memories on Dec 31 last year and all remuneration paid to the five members of Arashi for this event, will be donated at the request of Arashi to the Ishikawa Prefecture Noto Peninsula Earthquake Disaster Relief Fund.”

Ninomiya, 40, also wrote about the band’s efforts on X later on Jan 9.

“Although I don’t know what to do, I’ll try it if there is something that can be done,” he wrote in Japanese. “That is who we are. We’ll do whatever we can, even if we have to adjust our schedule.”

Arashi have been one of Japan’s most successful boy groups since their debut in 1999, with hit songs such as Happiness (2007), Love So Sweet (2007) and Monster (2010).

With the band going on indefinite hiatus since the end of 2020, Sakurai, 41; Aiba, 41; Matsumoto, 40; and Ninomiya have embarked on their respective solo careers, while leader Ohno, 43, is largely out of the public eye.