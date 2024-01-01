Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO - A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Jan 1, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10pm.

The quake was large enough to be felt in Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of damage.

A tsunami of 1.2m was confirmed to have arrived in Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture.

But a much higher tsunami of 5m was expected to arrive in Noto in the same region, the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) said.

The JMA said the Noto region, on the Sea of Japan side of Japan’s main island of Honshu, experienced a rapid succession of quakes, starting with a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 4:06pm local time.

This was followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake at 4:10pm, a 6.1 magnitude quake at 4:18pm, a 4.5 magnitude one at 4:23pm, a 4.6 magnitude quake at 4:29pm, and 4.8 magnitude quake at 4:32pm.

Another quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit soon after, the US Geological Survey said.

The largest of the quakes prompted broadcasters to switch to special programming and make urgent calls for affected residents to leave for higher ground.

“We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible,” a presenter on broadcaster NHK told viewers.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there are so far no irregularities at any nuclear power plants following the quake.

The authorities will continue checking the extent of the damage from the quake and cooperate with local authorities, he said.

Mr Hayashi also warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.

Meanwhile, Hokuriku Electric Power said more than 36,000 houses are experiencing a power outage following the tremor.

Broadcaster NHK also captured footage of a building collapsing in Ishikawa during the quake.