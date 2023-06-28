Indiana Jones villain Mads Mikkelsen’s ‘funny accent’ makes him Hollywood’s go-to bad guy

SINGAPORE – A Bond villain, a cannibalistic serial killer, a dark wizard and now, finally, a Nazi.

Ever since his turn as a memorably sadistic poker player in Casino Royale (2006), Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has carved a career out of being Hollywood’s resident evildoer in television series like Hannibal (2013 to 2015) and movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (2022).

And now, the 57-year-old is Jurgen Voller, a nefarious bespectacled scientist in the fifth and final film of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

When asked why he has been repeatedly typecast as the creepy bad guy in Hollywood, Mikkelsen says in a video conference interview with regional media: “There’s probably a few reasons. One is that in America, if they see something they like, they kind of want to repeat it.

“But I’ve been lucky enough that my characters have been quite different villains in different genres and stories, and I’m very appreciative of that.

“Another reason is that I have a funny accent and they like that.”

Mikkelsen’s turn as the antagonist to American actor Harrison Ford’s eponymous daredevil archaeologist Indiana Jones is a particularly memorable one for him since the character is his first on-screen Nazi.

Voller first crosses paths with Indy when he is working for Hitler’s regime during World War II, and both square off while retrieving a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

“I’d say that Indiana Jones – he needs a Nazi. I’m glad that it’s in an Indiana Jones film that I did my first Nazi. They belong in his universe because he needs to punch them,” he says.

Mikkelsen, who grew up watching the Indiana Jones films which began in 1981 with Raiders Of The Lost Ark, says it was “surreal“ getting cast in Dial Of Destiny.

The star, who has portrayed villains in popular film franchises like Star Wars, James Bond, Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called a friend once he heard the news.

“He had listed down all the franchises in America where I’m playing the bad guy. At the end of the list, he wrote Indiana Jones and said, ‘You haven’t played that one‘, so I gave him a call when I knew.”

Getting cast also gave Mikkelsen the opportunity to star opposite Ford.