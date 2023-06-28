Retiring Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford always wanted to see Indy in the last years of his life

SINGAPORE – After 40 years of playing the world’s most famous archaeologist, Harrison Ford is back to take Indiana Jones’ iconic hat and whip for one last ride.

The 80-year-old Hollywood star reprises his role in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – the fifth and final movie in the Indiana Jones film franchise that began in 1981 – to give the character a “splendid goodbye”.

The movie opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

In an online press conference with questions collected from the global press, Ford – who last played the role in 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull – says he always wanted to see Indy in his last years of his life, to show the “ravages of time” in the character.

The American actor says: “We’re entering a new phase of his life. And we’re seeing him after the absence of 15 years. He’s aged somewhat. He’s retiring. We meet him on the last day of his retirement from academic life, which has not been inspiring for him. So I think we meet him at a point where he’s at a low that we have not seen before.”

While the first movies of the franchise were set in the 1930s and 1940s, Dial Of Destiny sees an aged and lonely Indy in 1969 – the year of the moon landing – when his days of adventure are long gone.

But he is unexpectedly swept back into action when his god-daughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) shows up and invites him to search for an ancient dial.

English actress Waller-Bridge, 37, says Helena is just the right person to appear at such a juncture.

The star of comedy series Fleabag (2016 to 2019) explains: “He’s in a little bit of an emotional cul-de-sac. He’s now living in a time where the focus has shifted. People are looking to the future. People are looking to the moon. And there isn’t as much passion for what he is passionate about.

“When she comes in, she brings a passion for archaeology (and) adventure, and I think that lights him up again.”

Working on the final Indiana Jones film was an emotional and exciting experience for much of the cast and crew.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who plays a villainous Nazi scientist in the sequel, says he loved the movies as a teenager.

The 57-year-old, who also played baddies in Casino Royale (2006) and Rogue One (2016), jokes: “I’ve been lying in all the other interviews when I did (the) James Bond and Star Wars (movies). I always said I saw them, but I didn’t. But I grew up with this one.“

He recalls: “My brother (actor Lars Mikkelsen) always had a girlfriend who worked in a cinema somewhere, but he didn’t in this period, so we had to rent the film. We rented it with five other films and ended up watching Indiana Jones five times instead of the other ones. It’s true to say this shaped our generation.”