Horror hit list for Halloween: From The Exorcist: Believer to Saw X

’Tis the season for a good scare, and based on trailers and early reviews, here is how some of the new offerings on screen – from a direct sequel to the iconic The Exorcist (1973) to the latest horror flick from Singaporean writer-director Kelvin Tong – in October stack up.

1. American Horror Story: Delicate (premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday) – A scarily good Kardashian

The 12th season of creator Ryan Murphy’s campy American Horror Story anthology (2011 to present) borrows heavily from classic film Rosemary’s Baby (1968), about a woman duped into carrying the devil’s spawn.

The mum-to-be here is up-and-coming Hollywood actress Anna (Emma Roberts), who is desperate to have the “perfect baby” with her husband via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Meanwhile, her publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian), whom Anna meets at an IVF support group, is doing everything she can to advance the star’s career.

But Anna’s new round of IVF brings with it nightmares, paranoia and the feeling she is being watched.