The Exorcist: Believer ‘the riskiest thing’ horror powerhouse Blumhouse has worked on

LAS VEGAS – How do you make a follow-up to one of the most influential horror movies of all time?

This is the daunting task faced by the makers of The Exorcist: Believer, which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday.

It is a direct sequel to the demonic possession classic The Exorcist (1973) – the first horror film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and a fixture on lists of the scariest movies of all time.

It is also the riskiest project that American producer Jason Blum – whose company Blumhouse Productions made hugely successful low-budget horror flicks such as Get Out (2017), M3GAN (2022) and the Insidious films (2010 to 2023) – says he has been involved in, part of a more than US$400 million (S$547 million) mega-deal by Universal Pictures to make a new sequel trilogy, with a second film slated for release in 2025.

Earlier in 2023, Blum and American director David Gordon Green spoke at an event in Las Vegas, where they teased footage from The Exorcist: Believer.

In it, Ellen Burstyn reprises her role from the original film – Chris, the desperate mother of a possessed young girl, Regan (Linda Blair).