Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung trapped in carpark, was freed with chainsaw

The incident occurred when Cheung was in Hangzhou, China, to sell goods in a live stream. PHOTO: CECILIA CHEUNG/WEIBO
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has proven that nothing can come in the way of her work, not even a power outage.

Cheung was recently in Hangzhou, China, to sell goods in a live stream when a thunderstorm caused a blackout.

Instead of ending the session, the 43-year-old remained undeterred and continued to work with the support of her crew, who switched on their phone flashlights to help her finish the last 15 minutes of her live stream.

However, the actress was later trapped in the carpark due to the power outage.

Reports from Hong Kong media said that Cheung and her team waited for 30 minutes before a staff member arrived with a chainsaw to saw the gantry off.

A witness to the incident noted that throughout the whole ordeal, the King Of Comedy (1999) star remained patient. She even commended the staff for their prompt response and professionalism.

In 2021, the mother of three sons accidentally announced the wrong price for a product. Rather than asking her audiences to pay for her blunder, Cheung honoured the quoted price and personally covered the remaining costs, which reportedly amounted to 50,000 yuan (S$9,382). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Hong Kong celebrities Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung welcome first baby
Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung makes first public appearance in three years

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top