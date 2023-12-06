Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung trapped in carpark, was freed with chainsaw

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has proven that nothing can come in the way of her work, not even a power outage.

Cheung was recently in Hangzhou, China, to sell goods in a live stream when a thunderstorm caused a blackout.

Instead of ending the session, the 43-year-old remained undeterred and continued to work with the support of her crew, who switched on their phone flashlights to help her finish the last 15 minutes of her live stream.

However, the actress was later trapped in the carpark due to the power outage.

Reports from Hong Kong media said that Cheung and her team waited for 30 minutes before a staff member arrived with a chainsaw to saw the gantry off.

A witness to the incident noted that throughout the whole ordeal, the King Of Comedy (1999) star remained patient. She even commended the staff for their prompt response and professionalism.

In 2021, the mother of three sons accidentally announced the wrong price for a product. Rather than asking her audiences to pay for her blunder, Cheung honoured the quoted price and personally covered the remaining costs, which reportedly amounted to 50,000 yuan (S$9,382). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK