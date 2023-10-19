Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung makes first public appearance in three years

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung, who has not been seen in public or on-screen recently, made her first public appearance in the territory in more than three years on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old had earlier in October celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband, Hong Kong actor Him Law, 39. She gave birth to their daughter Hera in April 2020 and their son Eden in December 2021.

The actress, who attended the anniversary celebration of a health food product on Wednesday, told the Hong Kong media that she was so anxious about her public appearance that she could not sleep the night before.

She has been busy taking care of her children and had to make prior childcare arrangements before taking up the job.

On her role as a mother, she said: “I have to constantly watch where they have run to, what they have touched, what they have eaten and what they have picked up.

“It is more tiring than filming dramas, as I can still take a nap after the camera is off.”

Yeung said she was unlikely to have a third child.

“I would like to have another one if I can give birth to another girl, but I would have a headache if it was another boy. It is unlikely since we do not know (the gender).”

Yeung’s last screen appearance was in Modern Dynasty (2022), which was filmed between 2020 and 2021, and also starred Law. She said she was still interested in filming dramas and would return to acting if there was a suitable role.

“I still like acting and will not leave the industry,” she said. “I want to work hard to earn more money and hope to maintain my passion for work at the same time.”