Hong Kong actress Carina Lau ‘shakes it off’ at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert

SINGAPORE – No concertgoer can stay still when Taylor Swift belts out her dance-pop anthem Shake It Off.

Carina Lau was among the 50,000 fans who got grooving when the American pop star performed her catchy 2014 hit during the March 7 concert of The Eras Tour.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram Stories, the 58-year-old Hong Kong actress, dressed in a black top and shorts, is seen with her hands in the air, shaking her head and gyrating to the song.

Lau, who attended the concert with her friends, including former TVB actress Anna Ueyama, also posted a photo of her collection of friendship bracelets, including one that spelt her name and another that said “Swiftie”.

In an earlier Instagram Stories clip on March 6, Lau showed off her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour VIP merchandise box and her concert tickets, along with a huge welcome bouquet from Marina Bay Sands.