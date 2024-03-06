Taylor Swift spotted dining at MBS restaurant Koma Singapore

SINGAPORE – Swifties have been hoping for Taylor Swift sightings around Singapore while she is in town for her Eras Tour, which kicked off at the National Stadium on March 2 and ends on March 9.

Now, one fan claims to have spotted the 34-year-old American superstar dining at Koma Singapore in Marina Bay Sands.

In an undated video shared by TikTok user Gary, a woman resembling Swift – with her curly blonde hair in an updo and wearing a dark-coloured strapless dress – can be seen getting up from her seat before taking her leave from the upscale Japanese restaurant.

A security personnel from her entourage spotted the fan taking the video and waved at him to stop recording, before shining a torch in his direction.

The man’s actions took the fan by surprise, who posted the experience on TikTok on March 5 with the caption: “The security guard is so rude.”

The Straits Times reached out to Marina Bay Sands for verification, but it declined to comment.

The video clip has since received over 32,600 views and 755 “likes”.