Hong Kong actress Carina Lau gives rare peek at her mansion

Carina Lau posted a selfie of herself at home and three photos of the interior of her mansion. PHOTOS: CARINALAU1208/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
24 min ago

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has given her fans a rare look at her mansion in her recent photos on social media.

On Sunday (July 10), the 56-year-old actress posted a selfie of herself at home and three photos of the interior. She wrote: "Happy Sunday" and included the sun emoji.

Several fans marvelled at the grandness of her abode.

In one photo, there is a courtyard surrounded by green plants, with a fish pond in the middle. There is also a white table with several chairs beside the pond in another snap.

Lau, who played empress Wu Zetian in the Detective Dee movie trilogy (2010 to 2018), showcased a golden rhino artwork in the third picture.

Embed Instagram

As usual, there was no sign of actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai, whom she married in 2008, in the post.

But she did post a photo of him and wished him a happy birthday when he turned 60 on June 27.

Embed Instagram

Another celebrity's luxury home was in the news recently as retired actress Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia's house in Hong Kong caught fire on Friday.

The Hong Kong media reported that more than 20 people, including her 18 domestic helpers and chauffeurs, were evacuated.

The mansion was said to have facilities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and library. The fire was put out after eight hours. No one was injured in the fire.

More On This Topic
Wine and longevity peach: Actress Carina Lau wishes husband Tony Leung happy birthday
Carina Lau apologises for saying Stanley Ho's daughter is married

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top