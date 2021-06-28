Wine and longevity peach: Actress Carina Lau wishes husband Tony Leung happy birthday

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai turned 59 on Sunday (June 27), and his wife, fellow actress Carina Lau, posted on social media to celebrate the occasion.

She posted a photo of Leung smiling with his face propped up on his hand. There was a glass with the wine almost gone and a big longevity peach in front of him, with what looked like an ancient vase in a cabinet behind him.

The photo was captioned simply: "Happy birthday" with a birthday cake emoji.

The post received more than 60,000 "likes" in four hours, with the topic "Tony Leung from Carina Lau's perspective" trending on Weibo for a while.

Lau, who has been married to Leung since 2008, has been marking Leung's birthday on social media since 2012.

The 55-year-old actress has, for her husband's past birthdays, posted a black-and-white photo of Leung when he was a child, a photo of an almost bald Leung and a photo of him licking cream from his finger.

Last year, she posted a video of him skateboarding on his birthday.

Leung, who has won Best Actor awards at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards and the Hong Kong Film Awards, will be making his Hollywood debut in the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which is scheduled for release in September.

He plays Wenwu/The Mandarin, father of the main character Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu. The movie also stars Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.

