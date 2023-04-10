Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, who acted in S’pore sitcom Under One Roof, dies at 83

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actor-comedian Richard Ng, who acted in Singapore sitcoms such as Under One Roof and Brothers 4, has died at the age of 83.
Hong Kong media outlet HK01 was first to report his death, which was confirmed by his family in a messaging group, on Monday.
According to the messages, doctors advised Ng’s family members to visit him in hospital on Sunday to say their last goodbyes. Ng was intubated and his family prayed for him.
A family member was told that Ng’s heart stopped and that he had to be resuscitated at one point, but to no avail. The doctors later signed the papers to confirm his death.
Ng’s British wife Susan messaged Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News: “Yes, unfortunately it is (true). Family is grieving and request privacy at this time.”
The couple, who wed in 1965, have three daughters and a son, actor Carl Ng, 47.
Richard Ng told the Hong Kong media in 2019 that he halted all work as he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and that his kidneys were only 10 per cent functional.
One of his most famous roles on the small screen in Singapore was in the popular sitcom Under One Roof (1995 to 2003), in which he played Uncle Bobby Chow, the protective father of actress Selena Tan’s character Anita Chow and father-in-law to actor Andrew Lim’s hypochondriac character Paul Tan.
Ng also played the chauvinistic eldest brother in the 13-part English-language comedy series Brothers 4 (2003), which starred local actors Gurmit Singh, Tay Ping Hui and Sharon Au, as well as Hong Kong veteran Mimi Choo and Malaysian actor-host Soo Kui Jien.
Selena Tan, 52, tells The Straits Times she remembers Ng fondly, adding: “I was a very new actor at that time when I was told that Richard would be playing my father on Under One Roof. I was very excited to work with someone of his calibre and experience. He was amazing... Always professional, kind and gracious.
“He had a strong work ethic and I remember being very in awe of his awareness of the cameras in the sitcom setting and I learnt much about acting for screen. I would try to emulate his sense of timing and precision. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to work with Richard and celebrate his life’s work now as he rests in peace.”
Gurmit Singh, 58, adds: “I was fortunate to work with a man of his status and experience. He wasn’t just about doing his lines right, but he was also always thinking about what else he could do to value-add to the scene with little nuances and expressions. I have nothing but praises working with him on Brothers 4.”
Ng was said to be born into a well-to-do family, with his mother the second wife of his father. She died when he was seven years old, and he went to study in Britain when he was 15.
He acted in a few BBC series after graduating, before returning to Hong Kong in the 1970s. He then joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB and was involved in the television programme The Hui Brothers Show, hosted by famed celebrity brothers Michael Hui and Sam Hui.
Ng made his movie debut in The Private Eyes (1976) and went on to act in films such as Money Crazy (1977), It Takes Two (1982) and Pom Pom (1984).
He rose to further prominence with his funnyman role in the Lucky Stars comedy movie series (1983 to 1996), which also starred Sammo Hung and Eric Tsang.
More recently, he played a vampire in the horror flick Rigor Mortis (2013) and the director of a department in charge of technical support in the horror comedy Vampire Cleanup Department (2017).
- Additional reporting by Jan Lee