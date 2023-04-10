Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, who acted in S’pore sitcom Under One Roof, dies at 83

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actor-comedian Richard Ng, who acted in Singapore sitcoms such as Under One Roof and Brothers 4, has died at the age of 83.

Hong Kong media outlet HK01 was first to report his death, which was confirmed by his family in a messaging group, on Monday.

According to the messages, doctors advised Ng’s family members to visit him in hospital on Sunday to say their last goodbyes. Ng was intubated and his family prayed for him.

A family member was told that Ng’s heart stopped and that he had to be resuscitated at one point, but to no avail. The doctors later signed the papers to confirm his death.

Ng’s British wife Susan messaged Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News: “Yes, unfortunately it is (true). Family is grieving and request privacy at this time.”

The couple, who wed in 1965, have three daughters and a son, actor Carl Ng, 47.

Richard Ng told the Hong Kong media in 2019 that he halted all work as he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and that his kidneys were only 10 per cent functional.

One of his most famous roles on the small screen in Singapore was in the popular sitcom Under One Roof (1995 to 2003), in which he played Uncle Bobby Chow, the protective father of actress Selena Tan’s character Anita Chow and father-in-law to actor Andrew Lim’s hypochondriac character Paul Tan.

Ng also played the chauvinistic eldest brother in the 13-part English-language comedy series Brothers 4 (2003), which starred local actors Gurmit Singh, Tay Ping Hui and Sharon Au, as well as Hong Kong veteran Mimi Choo and Malaysian actor-host Soo Kui Jien.