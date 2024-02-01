'Guten Tag babes': Adele announces Munich concerts

FRANKFURT, Germany - Pop superstar Adele on Jan 31 announced four open-air concerts in Munich in August, her first shows in mainland Europe since 2016.

The British singer will perform at a specially-created, 80,000-capacity venue in the southern German city on Aug 2, 3, 9 and 10.

The 35-year-old said she had been on the last stage of her Las Vegas residency – “Weekends with Adele”, which runs until June – when she was approached about the Munich shows.

“A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich?“ she wrote in an Instagram post.

“That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”