Singer Adele collapsed backstage at her Las Vegas show from back pain

LAS VEGAS – English singer-songwriter Adele’s back problems have returned.

The 35-year-old revealed during a recent performance that she had collapsed backstage due to a sciatica attack. Sciatica is pain due to irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve.

Adele performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as part of her Weekends With Adele residency, which runs until November.

According to British tabloid The Sun, she told the audience that before appearing on stage, she had fallen after a flare-up of the spinal condition.

She was unable to move until someone from her production team found her. “They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele said.

She has struggled with chronic back pain and sciatica ever since she suffered a slipped disc when she was 15.

The balladeer once had to hobble across the stage during a 2022 New Year’s Eve performance. She told fans she has to “waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica”. She later shared that she was performing with a degenerative disc in her spine.

In a 2021 interview with British lifestyle magazine The Face, Adele said she had had back pain for half her life, and it would flare up when she was stressed or sitting with a bad posture.

Her condition improved when she developed a stronger core from losing weight and regular workouts.