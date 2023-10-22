Got7 member Mark Tuan says there are no break-up songs on his solo album

SINGAPORE - When American singer and K-pop boy band Got7’s rapper Mark Tuan released his first solo album The Other Side in 2022, fans wondered if the 30-year-old had gone through a devastating break-up because of songs such as Let U Go, Broken and Selfish, which speak of regret and a broken relationship.

But the California-born Taiwanese’s answer is no.

“There’s no break-up track on the album,” he told The Straits Times in an interview at The Fullerton Bay Hotel last Saturday afternoon.

Tuan, who has songwriting credits on all the 20 tracks in the album, explained: “The whole album is me telling my story, but it’s written more metaphorically than literally. It’s open for fans to interpret in their own way and also written in a way for people to be able to relate to it when they’re listening.”

The Los Angeles-based star was in town for the reopening of the YSL Beauty boutique at Ion Orchard last Saturday evening, which attracted hundreds of enthusiastic fans. Unlike his Got7 teammate Jackson Wang, who frequents Singapore for work, this was Tuan’s first time in the city in four years.

He was the emcee for his members’ Jay B and Yugyeom special unit showcase here in 2019. A planned Got7 concert in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have lots of time to go around when we used to visit (for concerts), but we always got (to eat) chilli crab,” he said.

This time, he had more time to explore. He enjoyed the famous Dickson Nasi Lemak at Joo Chiat and also had plans to visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore.