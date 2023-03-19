K-pop star BamBam of Got7 admits to past crush on Twice’s Nayeon

SEOUL – K-pop star BamBam, of popular boy band Got7, has admitted to a past crush on fellow K-pop star: Nayeon from girl group Twice.

The 25-year-old Thai was hanging out with Nayeon’s bandmate, Jihyo, on a recent episode of BamBam Home. The Korean-language Web series is subtitled in English.

The duo reminisced about their longtime friendship, which began when they were both trainees for JYP Entertainment. This is the South Korean company that put together Got7 and Twice, along with other K-pop acts such as Stray Kids.

“Since my first day in (South) Korea, (Jihyo) has been a good friend,” said BamBam, whose full name is Kunpimook Bhuwakul. Though he grew up in Bangkok, he moved to South Korea after auditioning for JYP Entertainment as a teenager.

“We’ve been friends for 13 years since when we met. We were 14 years old,” added 26-year-old Jihyo, saying that BamBam was “like a family member”.

BamBam then admitted: “I think I talked with Nayeon more often (in our younger days)... I used to love Nayeon one-sidedly remember?”

Jihyo, whose full name is Park Ji-hyo, looked briefly surprised in the video before declaring: “BamBam’s first love. You’re really hiding nothing... That’s cool, BamBam.”

During the programme, the pair ate Thai food and discussed their long careers in the K-pop industry, with BamBam telling Jihyo, “I think you’re the closest celebrity (friend) for me.”

BamBam is also said to be friends with his fellow Thai K-pop star, Lisa of Blackpink. They were both reportedly in the same dance crew We Zaa Cool in Thailand when they were pre-teens.

Youthful infatuation aside, BamBam seems to be happily single at the moment.

In January, he said of marriage on the South Korean television programme, Master In The House (2023): “We don’t have much free time for ourselves, and in the case of idols, we’re always in hotels. Because of that, I don’t want to have my life taken away from me by anyone from now on.

“I want to be really happy on my own, and I don’t want to live my life walking on eggshells around someone.”