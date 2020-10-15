Getting back up after a broken heart

English singer Sam Smith's upcoming album Love Goes may have been born of heartbreak after a failed relationship, but the 28-year-old is raring to get back on the dating scene.

"I'm so ready - ready to love, ready for heartbreak and misery, and for it all to come," Smith says during a regional Zoom press conference on Monday.

The singer, who identifies as non-binary, goes by the pronouns they, them and their.

Smith was in an eight month-long relationship with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn before they parted ways in mid-2018.

The singer of hit ballad Too Good At Goodbyes is not one to shy away from drawing on pain and grief to create music, having made a career of it since debuting with the Grammy-winning album In The Lonely Hour (2014).

The record spawned hit singles such as Stay With Me and Lay Me Down, and was followed by The Thrill Of It All (2017).

But Smith's third album, Love Goes, due out on Oct 30, is described more as a dance and pop work.

Smith says: "It's lighter. I didn't want to be depressed in the studio - (instead) it became a safe space for fun and play this time around."

The difference is noticeable - whether it is the snappy beats on How Do You Sleep or the pop hook on the sultry Dancing With A Stranger, which features American singer Normani.

Unlike Smith's previous albums, Love Goes "is not necessarily one you listen to from start to finish - (or an album) that is one emotion and story".

"I feel like with this album, you see the scope of my musical taste. So, when you're listening to the record, I'd say treat each one like a separate movie.

The incredible reaction to my first record and the fame that came with it... affected my writing a little bit. But what's changed for me is that with this album, I don't care anymore what anyone thinks. What I genuinely care about is making something that makes me happy, makes me smile. SAM SMITH, on the creative journey behind the album Love Goes

"That's why I used the flowers (on the album cover) - each song has a different feeling and emotion."

Smith's exploration of dance music extends to the choreographed routines they perform in the music videos for How Do You Sleep and the latest single Diamonds.

"Dancing for the first time (on those songs) was such a freeing experience because to dance well, you have to let your head go, and your arms, and be a bit freer with your body."

It is part of what Smith describes as a "second coming-out" journey.

"The incredible reaction to my first record and the fame that came with it definitely affected my creativity. For the first time ever, I was in the studio knowing that there were going to be people waiting to hear my music and that affected my writing a little bit.

"But what's changed for me is that with this album, I don't care anymore what anyone thinks. What I genuinely care about is making something that makes me happy, makes me smile."

Smith has clearly moved on from wallowing in heartbreak.

"I have so much to look forward to and I've made little plans that I'm excited about. When I'm 32, I'm going to get a dog and at 34, I'm going to have a baby.

"Musically, for me, I'm really excited to explore the way I'm feeling. I'm writing all the time and I feel like as I get older, my music's getting better."

• Love Goes is due to be released on Oct 30.