Former actress Joey Wong returns to Instagram after four months

TAIPEI - Retired Taiwanese actress Joey Wong, who had been quiet on Instagram in recent months, is back on social media.

The 54-year-old star left show business in 2005 and subsequently moved to Canada. She had previously posted in support of Xinjiang cotton - there were allegations of forced labour - in March and a message of condolence for Hong Kong actor Richard Ng when he died on Feb 27.

In a series of four photos posted on Tuesday (Aug 3), Wong is seen with flowing locks of black hair.

A couple of the pictures feature her dog as well.

The star, best known for playing female ghost Nie Xiaoqian in Hong Kong movie A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), joined Instagram in 2017.

Thought to be single, she posts mainly photos of herself, which inevitably draw many admiring comments about how good she still looks even after years away from the camera.