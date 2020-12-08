HK actress Carman Lee remembers the day she met former actress Joey Wong in 1989

Hong Kong actress Carman Lee has met many actors and actresses throughout her career but one of those she remembers most fondly is former actress Joey Wong.

Lee, 54, who is famous for playing Little Dragon Girl in a 1995 TVB adaptation of The Return Of The Condor Heroes, shared her memories of Wong recently as she promoted her newly launched memoir, titled Velvet Delphinium.

Last Saturday (Dec 5), she posted two photos she took with Wong in 1989 as she plugged her book on Weibo.

Lee wrote in Chinese: "I added two photos with Joey Wong specially in the new book, because she was the first actress I met in my life.

"I was still a flight attendant in 1989, and filmed my first-ever show that year. I had the chance to film Killer's Romance together with Simon Yam and Wong."

Lee had a small role as Wong's classmate in this 1990 action film and went on to act in science fiction film The Wicked City (1992), which was produced by Tsui Hark, before quitting her job as a flight attendant to act full time.

Lee said: "Wong had already filmed A Chinese Ghost Story at that time, but she did not put on airs and was very friendly. We even chatted together during breaks."

Wong famously starred in the romantic horror film A Chinese Ghost Story (1987) with the late Leslie Cheung. Now 53, Wong played female ghost Nie Xiaoqian in the movie loosely based on a story from the Chinese classic collection of spooky tales, Strange Stories From A Chinese Studio.

For her book, Lee invited Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 50, to write a foreword. Koo acted as her disciple and lover Yang Guo in TVB drama, The Condor Heroes 95.