Extended version of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film breaks record for Disney+ with 4.6m views

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to break records, even as the American superstar is taking a break from the stage.

Her blockbuster concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), attracted 4.6 million views on Disney+ in its first three days of its release on March 14.

According to The Walt Disney Company, a “view” is defined as total stream time divided by runtime. That means Swifties spent 16.2 million hours on Disney+ watching the 3½-hour film, making it the No. 1 music film ever on the platform.

The Disney+ edition of the concert features five new songs from the 14-time Grammy winner, including Cardigan (2020), as well as four acoustic songs – Maroon (2022), Death By A Thousand Cuts (2019), You Are In Love (2014) and I Can See You (2023).

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie – shot at the first three Los Angeles shows of the Eras Tour in August 2023 – opened on Oct 13 in 8,500 cinemas in 100 countries. It was released in Singapore on Nov 3.

The theatrical release generated over US$261 million (S$351 million) at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date.

The concert film was later released digitally on Dec 13, Swift’s birthday, on Prime Video with three bonus songs not in the theatrical release – Wildest Dreams (2014), The Archer (2019) and Long Live (2010). The three songs are also in the Disney+ version.