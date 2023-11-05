The Life List - 3 highlights from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (PG13)

148 minutes, now showing

“Best believe I’m still bejewelled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer,” sings American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, as she struts confidently down the catwalk of an enormous stage.

The lines are from her track Bejeweled, from the album Midnights (2023). And they ring true for the 33-year-old pop star, whose Eras Tour has broken records and sparked ticketing frenzies around the world – including Singapore, where she will perform six sold-out shows in March.

The spectacle pays homage to nine of her albums and “eras” starting from 2008’s Grammy Award-winning Fearless.

Here are three highlights from the concert film of the tour, which opened in Singapore last Friday.

1. Immersive concert-like experience

The film was shot over three nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium in August.

Director Sam Wrench, who was behind recent concert movies by other American pop stars such as Billie Eilish and Lizzo, makes full use of multiple camera angles to recreate the festive concert atmosphere for cinemagoers.

Most of the screen time is dedicated to loving close-ups of Swift as she sings and dances her way through more than 40 tracks.

But there are just enough wide views of everything else going on – such as the lighting effects on the surface of the stage and around the stadium; the energetic backup singers, dancers and band; and the awestruck spectators – to make for a dynamic viewing experience.