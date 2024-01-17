Singer-designer Pharrell Williams brings Old West style to Paris

There has been criticism from local officials over the brand’s intrusions on daily life in Paris, particularly after Williams took over the entire Pont Neuf bridge for his debut runway show in the summer of 2023, shutting down traffic in the city’s historic centre.

The luxury sector has become one of the most crucial success stories in the European economy, despite its associations with social inequality and the environmental damage wrought by the fashion industry.

The season began in Milan last week and continues in Paris with autumn/winter menswear collections from the likes of Dior, Hermes and Loewe.

Other brands are racing to keep up, with several big-name designers booted out recently in the cut-throat race for profits.

Givenchy parted ways with menswear boss Matthew Williams in January. His replacement has yet to be announced.

Gucci, Chloe and Alexander McQueen all saw new creative directors in 2023.

There are few major changes in this week’s line-up, though Balmain is returning to menswear shows for the first time in several years.

Forty-two brands are holding runway shows during the menswear week, and another 32 are organising presentations of their new collections.

The pace is relentless. After menswear comes the haute couture week in Paris for the most luxurious and bespoke outfits.

Having already been through Milan, the fashion caravan decamps after Paris for Miami, Copenhagen, New York and London, and then back to Milan and Paris for womenswear shows in February. AFP