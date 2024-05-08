Director Nicole Midori Woodford finds her ‘Singapore girl’ in Japan for debut film

SINGAPORE – Local film-maker Nicole Midori Woodford auditioned close to a hundred teenage girls in Singapore for the lead role in her debut feature film Last Shadow At First Light.

Opening exclusively at The Projector on May 9, the drama revolves around a 16-year-old who lives in Singapore with her Singaporean father (played by local actor Peter Yu).

Haunted by visions of entities from other worlds, the youngster travels to Japan to solve the mystery of her missing Japanese mother (Mariko Tsutsui). Arriving in Tokyo, she is met by her taxi driver uncle (Masatoshi Nagase), who appears reluctant to help her discover the truth about her mum.

Writer-director Woodford tells The Straits Times: “I was trying to find someone who could carry the heart of the film. Being the writer of the film, I knew the intensity of the role. I knew that she would have to carry scenes that were even more challenging than the scenes for the veteran actors.”

The 37-year-old was looking for a bicultural girl, someone with a dual Singapore-Japanese identity, who looked as if she would be familiar with the culture of both countries.

“Interviewing and auditioning girls from the Japanese expat community in Singapore, I found that some do not have that shared experience – they would need to know what it is like to be in two worlds, to belong to both but also to neither,” she says.

For example, she found some who had never been to a hawker centre. She also took a few girls on the shortlist on outings to see how immersed they were in Singapore culture.

No one fit the bill. It was only after Woodford, whose grandmother is Japanese, travelled to Japan for casting and met Mihaya Shirata that she knew she had found the right person to play the main character, though the Japanese actress had never played a lead role.

Shirata, now 20, was born in Japan and partly raised in Hawaii. She is fluent in Japanese and English, and so could communicate with the multinational crew and with Woodford, who says she is not fluent in Japanese.