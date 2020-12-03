Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong-ki expresses support for SG Cares Giving Week in video message

SINGAPORE - "Hi Singaporeans, this is Song Joong-ki."

Singapore fans of the Descendants Of The Sun (2016) actor got a pleasant surprise this week in the form of an online video greeting from the K-drama idol.

Song, 35, is one of several South Korean celebrities who have lent their support to the SG Cares Giving Week 2020, which runs from Tuesday (Dec 1) to Dec 7 and aims to rally people, organisations and leaders here to come together to help those in need.

Song, who noted that it has been a long time since he visited Singapore in 2017, congratulated organisers for the launch of SG Cares Giving Week.

"I hope you can enjoy the happiest week through volunteering works with warm hearts," he added in the video posted on social media.

The Song Joong Ki Official Singapore Fan Club has already responded to his call, donating $200 to Club Rainbow Singapore, a charity that helps chronically ill kids and their families, to show its support for the campaign.

Besides Song, singer Leo from boy group VIXX and singer Hyerim, formerly of girl group Wonder Girls, also expressed support for SG Cares Giving Week.



Leo from boy group VIXX and Hyerim, formerly of girl group Wonder Girls, also expressed support for SG Cares Giving Week. PHOTOS: GIVING WEEK SG/FACEBOOK



There was also a recorded video message, aimed at encouraging the spirit of giving, from Baby Shark of the Baby Shark children's song.

SG Cares Giving Week was launched by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday and the campaign is jointly organised by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, SG Cares Office and the National Council of Social Service.

South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip, who attended the event's launch at Suntec convention centre, said he hopes to further deepen the bilateral friendship between both countries through people-to-people exchanges.

The South Korean Embassy in Singapore is a supporting partner of the campaign.