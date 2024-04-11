Condolences for quake victims from K-pop singer IU at Taipei concerts

South Korean singer IU expressed her condolences to the victims of Taiwan’s earthquake during her recent concerts there.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake on April 3 killed 16 people and left more than 1,100 people injured. Three people remain missing on the Shakadang Trail, including two Singaporeans, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, held the Taiwan leg of her IU H.E.R. World Tour Concert at the Taipei Arena on April 6 and 7.

The 30-year-old had a message on the big screen in Chinese, English and Korean on both days of her concert.

“To express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of Hualien earthquake,” it read. “Also to express our sincere gratitude and support to those who have put their greatest effort working in the aftermath.”

More than 10,000 fans who attended the first show responded with loud applause, according to Taiwan’s TVBS News.

IU’s concert on each day lasted about three hours and included encores.

The singer performed the songs Secret Garden, Next Stop, Knees and Love Poem during the encore on the first day, and performed Lilac, Palette, Ending Scene, Coin and Someday during the encore on the second day, according to Taiwanese media.

IU had reportedly said at her Seoul concert in September 2022 that she would “graduate” Palette from her future set lists.

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko, who attended the concert on April 7 with his father, businessman Ko Yao-tsung, wrote on social media after the concert: “My heart is still pounding for IU.”

The next stop for the singer-actress is the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21.