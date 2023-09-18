Concert review: Robbie Williams and Groove Armada’s F1 sets bring back the heady days of the 1990s and early 2000s

Robbie Williams and Groove Armada

Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Padang Stage, Marina Bay Street Circuit

Sept 17

If the first two nights of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix concerts had contemporary stars such as Hong Kong-born idol Jackson Wang and American rapper-singer Post Malone at its flagship Padang stage, the third and final day focused on hit music from past decades.

Two British acts held court at the largest of the concert stages in the Marina Bay Street Circuit – dance music duo Groove Armada and pop singer Robbie Williams.

The latter’s set, which kicked off after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz emerged champion of the Singapore Grand Prix, capped off the buzz and excitement that took place away from the tracks over the weekend.

These ranged from entertainment from Grammy-winning music acts like Kings Of Leon and Culture Club to cuisine from Michelin-starred chefs such as Dani Garcia, Yannick Alleno and Clare Smyth at the hospitality areas.

Groove Armada, comprising DJ-producers Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, came on a little before 6pm, while the scorching sun was still out.

The heat and humidity were uncomfortable, but it did not stop the crowd from streaming into the Padang from other parts of the sprawling F1 venue.

As the sun set, the audience became more animated as the duo dropped banger after banger in a feel-good DJ set marked by frequent build-ups and beat drops.