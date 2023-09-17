Concert review: Post Malone plays fiery set while Kings Of Leon play it cool at Singapore Grand Prix

Post Malone and Kings Of Leon

Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Padang Stage, Marina Bay Street Circuit

Last Saturday

The two biggest concerts on the second day of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix were a study in contrasts.

American rapper-singer Post Malone turned up the heat with a set that included literal flames, while fellow US outfit, alt-rock band Kings Of Leon played it cool with tight and groovy tunes.

Both bands played their debut performances in Singapore at the Padang, the largest stage in the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The sprawling venue also hosted gigs at other stages, most notably Boy George-fronted British pop stalwarts Culture Club, who played around the same time, in the evening, as Kings Of Leon at The Wharf Stage.

The 65,000 who packed the field to watch Post Malone’s closing set, which kicked off at 10.45pm, was also the largest concert audience in Singapore so far this year.

Taking to the stage right after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position in the qualifying race, Posty, as he is affectionately known, was quite the entertainer.

Known for his genre-bending music and facial and body tattoos, his singing style was equal parts laconic crooning that utilised dense vocal effects and hoarse, screamo-style shouts.

When he was not busting out goofy dance moves, he would be writhing on the floor.