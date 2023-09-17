Concert review: Post Malone plays fiery set while Kings Of Leon play it cool at Singapore Grand Prix

Post Malone and Kings Of Leon
Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix
Padang Stage, Marina Bay Street Circuit
Last Saturday
The two biggest concerts on the second day of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix were a study in contrasts.
American rapper-singer Post Malone turned up the heat with a set that included literal flames, while fellow US outfit, alt-rock band Kings Of Leon played it cool with tight and groovy tunes.
Both bands played their debut performances in Singapore at the Padang, the largest stage in the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The sprawling venue also hosted gigs at other stages, most notably Boy George-fronted British pop stalwarts Culture Club, who played around the same time, in the evening, as Kings Of Leon at The Wharf Stage.
The 65,000 who packed the field to watch Post Malone’s closing set, which kicked off at 10.45pm, was also the largest concert audience in Singapore so far this year.
Taking to the stage right after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position in the qualifying race, Posty, as he is affectionately known, was quite the entertainer.
Known for his genre-bending music and facial and body tattoos, his singing style was equal parts laconic crooning that utilised dense vocal effects and hoarse, screamo-style shouts.
When he was not busting out goofy dance moves, he would be writhing on the floor.
The Texas artiste’s demeanour was like that of a kid in a candy store – his tattoed face sported a permanent grin that revealed bejewelled teeth.
Most of his onstage banter was focused on thanking the crowd and expressing how grateful he was to be performing for them. More than once, he would make heart-shaped hand gestures towards the crowd.
When he came on stage, he wore a white T-shirt with “Singapore” emblazoned across the chest, the kind that tourists buy for souvenirs. It stayed on for the first half of the set before he took it off and sang the second half bare-bodied.
Every time the adoring crowd chanted his name, he would bust out playful dance moves. “I’m a dad now, I got a baby to put through college,” he proudly told the fans as he thanked them for listening to his songs.
One of the most commercially successful contemporary acts today, the set list included hits from the last few years. These include US No.1 singles Rockstar from 2017 and Circles from 2019, two songs that demonstrated the range of his repertoire.
While Rockstar leaned heavily into trap beats and his hip-hop roots, Circles was a downtempo tune that crossed over to indie pop territory. He was backed up by a stellar band of musicians, including a string quartet, who matched his enthusiasm.
He saved his most recognisable song, Sunflower, for the end of the set, which ended about 10 minutes after midnight. A collaboration with fellow American hip-hop artiste Swae Lee, the soundtrack from 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse had many in the crowd dancing and singing along.
Kings Of Leon, on the other hand, paraded alt-rock hits that went further back, such as emotive slow-burner Use Somebody and the anthemic Sex On Fire, two songs from what is arguably their most prominent album, Only By The Night, released in 2008.
The Tennessee quartet, which comprises brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, and their cousin Matthew Followill, seemed a little listless when they came on just before 7pm.
“It’s 6.15 in the morning up here on stage,” frontman Caleb quipped, pointing out the time difference back home. “Hell of a way to wake up.”
The Grammy-winning band quickly found their groove a couple of songs in, however. Their set list was a trek through the band’s eight-album discography, which ranged from the garage-rock stomper and debut single Molly’s Chambers from 2003, to The Bandit, an upbeat track from their latest album When You See Yourself, released in 2021.
Eschewing flashy stage presence for solid musicianship, the quartet proved that they did not need flamboyance to carry a show. Driven by Caleb’s expressive, whiskey-soaked voice, their set displayed depth and range.
And for a band of their experience and calibre, that is all you need, really.