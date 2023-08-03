Concert review: A spanking good time at The Strokes’ debut Singapore show

The Strokes Live in Singapore 2023

Sands Expo & Convention Centre

Wednesday

SINGAPORE - After more than two decades, American alternative rock stalwarts The Strokes finally performed their debut concert in Singapore.

The Grammy-winning New York quintet, formed in 1998, played to a 6,500-strong audience at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Last week, they added a second concert in Singapore on Thursday to make up for their set that was cancelled in Malaysia. Tickets (from $148) for this additional date are still available via Marina Bay Sands (go to www.MarinaBaySands.com or call 6688-8826).

They were scheduled to headline the third night of the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on July 23, but the Malaysian authorities pulled the plug on the entire event. This happened after Matty Healy, singer of British pop-rock band The 1975, slammed the government for its anti-LGBTQ laws onstage and kissed a male bandmate during the group’s July 21 set.

Here are three highlights from The Strokes’ sold-out gig, which lasted a little over 80 minutes.

1. Singer Julian Casablancas’s onstage banter

Frontman Julian Casablancas, sporting his trademark sunglasses and neon fingerless glove, was in a chatty mood and engaged in plenty of banter in between songs.

He referenced a Star Wars Internet meme several times during the set, turning it into a running gag. “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis The Wise?,” he asked the audience.

The rest of the band, guitarists Albert Hammond Jr. and Nick Valensi, bassist Nikolai Fraiture and drummer Fabrizio Moretti, would indulge him and break into impromptu jams as Casablancas ad-libbed lyrics based on the joke. It would become a new song, the singer announced.

At one point, he warned the crowd that he was going to say something controversial - probably a snide reference to The 1975 fiasco in Malaysia - before making a commentary about the joys of bidets in men’s toilets. The band would later play Meet Me In The Bathroom, a song from their sophomore album Room On Fire (2003).

2. The audience’s massive sing-along