Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform first Singapore show in June 2024

SINGAPORE – American comedy star Jerry Seinfeld will perform his first show in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 14, 2024.

The Singapore show will be his only performance in Asia and it is part of a tour that includes stops in North America and Australia.

Ticket pre-sales will start on Dec 14, while public sales will start on Dec 15. Prices start at $138.

The 69-year-old is best known for co-creating, co-writing and starring as the titular character in the seminal television sitcom Seinfeld. The series, which ran from 1989 to 1998, won multiple awards, including three Golden Globes, 10 Primetime Emmys and six Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Entertainment publications ranging from Entertainment Weekly to Rolling Stone regard it as one of television’s all-time best shows, while the characters’ catchphrases have made it into popular culture.

Seinfeld’s recent work includes talk-show comedy series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (2012 to 2019), which was streamed on Netflix. He also starred in, co-wrote and produced the 2007 animated film Bee Movie and authored best-selling books SeinLanguage (1993), Halloween (2002) and Is This Anything? (2020).

He said in a statement: “I saw recently that Singapore has some of the happiest people on earth by scientific study. So, I don’t imagine my comedy will be able to improve that by too much. But I’m really going to try. So excited for my first visit. Thank you, Singapore.”

