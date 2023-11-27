Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng gets praise for first guest host stint on The Daily Show

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia-born comedian Ronny Chieng is getting glowing reviews from both fellow celebrities and fans on social media following his appearance as the guest host of popular American satirical news programme The Daily Show (1996 to present).

The actor, who is based in New York, joined The Daily Show team in 2015 as a correspondent. He guest co-hosted with American comedian Michael Kosta on Oct 19 and appeared as guest host for the first time on Nov 21.

The Daily Show has been guest-hosted by different comedians every week since South African comedian-writer Trevor Noah – who had helmed the show since 2015 – vacated his seat in December 2022.

“I am Ronny Chieng, and I am guest-hosting for one day only. Dreams do come true,” Chieng deadpanned on the Nov 21 episode, drawing laughter from the studio audience. “I just want to thank the network for believing in me for 23 minutes only.”

On Nov 24, the 38-year-old shared his sentiments on Instagram.

“What a dream to host @thedailyshow. Everything good that has happened to me in America is because of this show,” he wrote.

He also thanked British comedian John Oliver for his advice over the years and for being “the best guest interview I could ask for”.