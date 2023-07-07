BTS’ Jungkook goes viral after showing off abs in promo photos for upcoming solo single Seven

SEOUL – BTS’ Jungkook has caused his fans to have a meltdown on social media over his latest promotional photos, some of which show off his chiselled abs.

The Instagram account of the K-pop boy band’s management agency, BigHit Music, shared seven photos after midnight on Friday for his upcoming debut solo single, Seven, which drops on July 14.

Within five hours of the post, it had close to 450,000 likes, with more than 2,400 fans leaving thirsty comments.

“Even oxygen won’t help me after this,” wrote one fan, while another one said: “There is no word in the dictionary to express your handsomeness.”

Another netizen said: “Maybe he doesn’t know the impact he has on us. He is driving the whole fandom crazy for real.”

The photos have also caused a meltdown on Twitter.

Jungkook’s band mate V had similarly gone viral for a shirtless snap on Instagram in 2022, even though the photo was rather tame and only showed his back. The wildly popular septet have maintained a largely chaste image since making their debut in 2013.

At the same time as the photos, Jungkook, 25, also released a 18-second teaser clip – fully clothed in jeans and white tee – for the highly anticipated track.

The accompanying music video will feature South Korean actress Han So-hee, 28, best known for her role in The World Of The Married (2020) and My Name (2021).