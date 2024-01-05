Ed Sheeran to hold intimate gig at Capitol Theatre a day after sold-out National Stadium concert

SINGAPORE – Those who could not get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s sold-out + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) concert on Feb 16 at the National Stadium have another chance to watch the British musician here.

The 32-year-old will be holding a one-night-only performance, titled An Evening With Ed Sheeran, on Feb 17 at Capitol Theatre.

Sheeran will perform tracks such as Salt Water and End Of Youth from his 2023 album -, pronounced Subtract, and also interact with fans at the intimate showcase.

His 2011 debut album + (Plus) topped the UK Albums Chart, while Thinking Out Loud from 2014’s x (Multiply) won him Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

He is one of the world’s best-selling artistes with reportedly more than 150 million records sold worldwide.

The general sale for tickets, priced at $298, starts on Jan 12 at 3pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_edsheeran2nd).

KrisFlyer members can redeem a pair of Category 1 Standing and Category 2 tickets for 63,000 and 78,000 miles respectively via KrisFlyer Experiences from Jan 5. Each member can redeem up to four tickets across both categories.

Book It

An Evening With Ed Sheeran

Where: Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road

When: Feb 17, timing to be announced

Admission: $298, available at the general sale from Jan 12 at 3pm via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/24sg_edsheeran2nd) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588)