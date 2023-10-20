British musician Ed Sheeran to perform at the National Stadium on Feb 16

SINGAPORE – British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is finally bringing his international + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) tour to Singapore for one night only on Feb 16 2024 at the National Stadium.

Th general sale for tickets starts on Oct 31 at 11am, but there will also be two pre-sales: a UOB Cardmembers Presale from Oct 27 10am to Oct 29 9.59am, and a KrisFlyer Reserve Sale from Oct 30 10am to Oct 31 9.59am.

Ticket prices range from $88 to $488.

The Singapore gig will also feature British singer-songwriter Calum Scott as a special guest.

Sheeran, 32, was last in Singapore in 2019 for his Divide World Tour, which was also staged at the National Stadium. In 2023 alone, he released two albums: – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Book It/Ed Sheeran: + – = ÷ x Tour Singapore

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive
When: Feb 16
Admission: $88 to $488, available at the general sale from Oct 31 11am via Ticketmaster (str.sg/ipyA)

