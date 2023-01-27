Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page named most handsome man ‘according to science’

LONDON – Rege-Jean Page has been deemed the most handsome man in the world “according to science”.

The 34-year-old British actor, whose breakout role was in the first season of Netflix period drama Bridgerton (2020), has the highest level of facial symmetry, says British plastic surgeon Julian De Silva.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, De Silva wrote that Page “was found to be 93.65% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measures physical perfection”.

As reported in The Straits Times in January 2022, science has found that facial symmetry is perceived by humans to be aesthetically pleasing.

Research has indicated that “beautiful” faces tend to obey the golden ratio, which has a constant value of 1.618 – also known as Phi, or the Fibonacci number.

De Silva said that his scores were derived via “computerised mapping techniques” that he developed for his work as a plastic surgeon based in London.

Coming in close behind Page were Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and American actor Michael B Jordan, who were 93.53 per cent and 93.46 per cent accurate to the golden ratio respectively.

British singer Harry Styles was in fourth place, with a score of 92.30 per cent.

The previous ranking in 2020 had placed British actor Robert Pattinson at the top, with a score of 92.15 per cent. He was sixth in this year’s ranking, after British footballer Jude Bellingham (92.22 per cent).

In October 2022, De Silva used the same mapping techniques to determine that British actress Jodie Comer was “the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science”, with a score of 94.52%.

American actress Zendaya, American supermodel Bella Hadid and American pop star Beyonce rounded up the top four.