Bon Jovi docuseries allows peek at rock band’s private history

LONDON – Rockers Bon Jovi open up about their 40-year career in the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, but it is no bed of roses.

In the four-part show, which premieres on Disney+ on April 26, archival footage and personal videos and photos are intertwined with present-day interviews and scenes of them embarking on their 2022 tour.

It documents the American band’s rise in the early 1980s and the sharp learning curve they faced as they progressed from playing Jersey Shore clubs to stadiums around the world.

“We didn’t want to create a vanity piece here. It’s been a hell of a journey. With any true career, especially when you’re talking about 40 years, there’s going to be the peaks and the valleys. And we wanted to be honest about it,” frontman-vocalist Jon Bon Jovi, 62, said at the series’ premiere in London on April 17.

“It’s us pulling the curtain back on the band, individually and collectively,” added keyboardist David Bryan, 62.

In contrast to their heady days, the show also lets audiences in on more vulnerable moments, including Jon Bon Jovi’s struggles with his singing due to a condition known as vocal fold atrophy.