Music Picks: Slot Machine concert and TGIF Music Station: SCCC X Yes 933: Memories performance

Slot Machine: Exit To Enter – Tour 2024
Fans of Thai rock band Slot Machine can look forward to the group’s solo concert here on April 20, following their previous gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 as part of a YouthX event.
The trio comprise vocalist Karinyawat Durongjirakan, bassist Atirath Pintong and guitarist Janevit Chanpanyawong, also known as Foet, Gak and Vit respectively.
Formed in 2004, they were high school students competing in music contests, before releasing the hit single I’m Waiting For You (2004). They followed up with another two hits, Yesterday (2006) and Song For U (2006), and were once an opening act for Linkin Park when the American rock band performed in Bangkok in 2007.
Slot Machine’s current world tour, titled Exit To Enter, is set to feature nearly 30 songs over two hours. The tour kicked off in Bangkok in February, and has made stops in Taipei and Seoul.
In a recent video on Instagram, the group shared that Singapore is one of their favourite places to visit due to its diverse mix of cultures. Foet said: “We miss Singapore, and it has been such a long time since we have visited.”
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
MRT: Redhill
When: April 20, 8pm
Admission: $88 to $158 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)
TGIF Music Station: SCCC X Yes 933: Memories
Presented by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), the TGIF Music Station is a series of music performances held every third Friday of the month, featuring a bevy of local artistes.
In line with April’s Qingming Festival, the upcoming show is themed around love and features Annette Lee, Lee Sung Chan, Sherraine Law, Felicia Kusumo and Likie Low. The event will be hosted by DJs Tan Ting Fong and Zheng Yu Rong from local radio station Yes 933.
The performances can be viewed online on the Facebook pages of SCCC, KKBox, Cross Ratio Entertainment, Yes 933, 8world Entertainment and Lifestyle, as well as TikTok channels @singaporeccc and @yes933.
Where: Ho Bee Concourse, Level 1, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard
MRT: Shenton Way/Tanjong Pagar
When: April 19, 8pm
Admission: Free
Performances by Lasalle music students
Three students from Lasalle College of the Arts’ Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Music programme will each perform a 30-minute set at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay on April 20.
At 6.30pm, aspiring drummer, musician and songwriter Chelsea Aw will present her blend of funk and pop. With more than 11 years of drumming experience, the versatile musician has performed at many festivals and events such as the Singapore Night Festival and Esplanade’s In Youthful Company programme.
At 8pm, expect a mix of blues and pop-punk from guitarist Danial Sahrani and his band.
And at 9pm, singer-songwriter and producer Yao will play a blend of urban soul and contemporary pop. He was signed to Universal Music Singapore from 2021 to 2023, during which he released tracks such as I Can’t Sleep (2022).
Where: DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: City Hall/Esplanade
When: April 20, 6.30pm (Chelsea Aw), 8pm (Danial Sahrani) and 9pm (Yao)
Admission: Free