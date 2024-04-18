Music Picks: Slot Machine concert and TGIF Music Station: SCCC X Yes 933: Memories performance

Slot Machine: Exit To Enter – Tour 2024

Fans of Thai rock band Slot Machine can look forward to the group’s solo concert here on April 20, following their previous gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 as part of a YouthX event.

The trio comprise vocalist Karinyawat Durongjirakan, bassist Atirath Pintong and guitarist Janevit Chanpanyawong, also known as Foet, Gak and Vit respectively.

Formed in 2004, they were high school students competing in music contests, before releasing the hit single I’m Waiting For You (2004). They followed up with another two hits, Yesterday (2006) and Song For U (2006), and were once an opening act for Linkin Park when the American rock band performed in Bangkok in 2007.

Slot Machine’s current world tour, titled Exit To Enter, is set to feature nearly 30 songs over two hours. The tour kicked off in Bangkok in February, and has made stops in Taipei and Seoul.

In a recent video on Instagram, the group shared that Singapore is one of their favourite places to visit due to its diverse mix of cultures. Foet said: “We miss Singapore, and it has been such a long time since we have visited.”

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

MRT: Redhill

When: April 20, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $158 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

